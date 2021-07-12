$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to post $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.79. 3,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

