2,120 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $116.07 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

