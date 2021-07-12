21,673 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $67.09. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,616. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

