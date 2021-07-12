$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce sales of $244.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $251.47 million. Groupon posted sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share.

GRPN has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after purchasing an additional 110,913 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Groupon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 69.2% in the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $40.55 on Friday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

