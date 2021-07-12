28,000 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,403,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 787.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 469,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 416,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of SH stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.