297,700 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 297,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,574,000 after buying an additional 1,068,055 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PPD during the first quarter worth about $271,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.79. 14,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Friday, April 16th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

