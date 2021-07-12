$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings per share of $2.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Shares of NYSE TROW traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,681. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

