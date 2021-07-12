$3.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.81.

KLA stock opened at $308.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after purchasing an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $108,371,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

