$325.67 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce sales of $325.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.20 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Synaptics posted sales of $277.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.23.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 54,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,923,000 after buying an additional 16,341 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $2,168,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $154.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $63.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

