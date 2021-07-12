32,589 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 725,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after buying an additional 665,700 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 204,648 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at $8,502,000.

PJAN stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.63.

