$33.97 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the highest is $34.40 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $33.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $136.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.54. 104,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,550,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 121,094 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 89,157 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

