336 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,818,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.