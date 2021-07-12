$34.21 Million in Sales Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce sales of $34.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the highest is $34.94 million. Capstar Financial posted sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year sales of $131.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $134.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.39 million, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $136.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.63 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTR remained flat at $$20.42 during midday trading on Monday. 39,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $451.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

