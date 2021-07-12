350 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $277.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $181.18 and a one year high of $280.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.