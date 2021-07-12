353,214 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 353,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Kite Realty Group Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.50 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

