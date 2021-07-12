3,596 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock worth $16,615,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $98.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

