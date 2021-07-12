3,713 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

