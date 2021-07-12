37,317 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,413,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,564,000 after purchasing an additional 260,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $61.83.

