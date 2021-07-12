380 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $129.69 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

