$42.55 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to post sales of $42.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.50 million to $42.60 million. Impinj reported sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $176.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.13 million to $176.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.49 million to $219.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549 shares of company stock worth $227,298 over the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. 121,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

