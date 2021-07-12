43,632 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after buying an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after buying an additional 120,012 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after buying an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEN stock opened at $23.01 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

