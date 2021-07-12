$453.78 Million in Sales Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post sales of $453.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $452.32 million to $455.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.22. 30,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $776,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

