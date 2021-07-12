$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.06 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.68 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Southern stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. 129,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,470. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,216,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in The Southern by 8.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 186,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

