5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.35% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FVAM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,017,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5:01 Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

