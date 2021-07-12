5,151 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BLDR opened at $42.77 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.41.
Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.
Builders FirstSource Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
