5,151 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR opened at $42.77 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.