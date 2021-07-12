51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 51job were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 51job by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after acquiring an additional 528,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 16.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter worth $24,519,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

