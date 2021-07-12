52,500 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.45 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 994,440 shares of company stock worth $70,766,834. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

