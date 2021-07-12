$55.40 Million in Sales Expected for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to announce $55.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Despegar.com reported sales of -$9.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DESP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

DESP traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 6,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $912.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

