567 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

