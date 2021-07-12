$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $63.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the lowest is $63.05 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $254.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million.

LBAI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 671,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.34. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.