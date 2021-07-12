$65.79 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report sales of $65.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.25 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $259.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on III shares. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth $46,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

