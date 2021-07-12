683 Capital Management LLC Has $18.53 Million Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 479,307 shares during the quarter. Ardelyx accounts for approximately 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.96. 4,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,886. The firm has a market cap of $785.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.95. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

