683 Capital Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.10. 297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,900. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

