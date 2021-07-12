683 Capital Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

683 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,314 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 74.1% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of Provention Bio stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,557. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.