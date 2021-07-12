683 Capital Management LLC Sells 29,000 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

683 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,986. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

