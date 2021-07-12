84,191 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,119,000 after buying an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH opened at $57.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.31.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

