8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Sells $47,390.64 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $47,390.64.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43.

On Friday, April 16th, Germaine Cota sold 82 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $2,748.64.

8X8 stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.52. 578,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,230,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,872,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,832,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.