908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) versus FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Head-To-Head Survey

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and FARO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A FARO Technologies 4.07% -1.86% -1.28%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and FARO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 FARO Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33

908 Devices presently has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.96%. FARO Technologies has a consensus target price of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.21%. Given 908 Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than FARO Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 908 Devices and FARO Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 35.78 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -28.42 FARO Technologies $303.77 million 4.72 $630,000.00 ($0.46) -171.61

FARO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than 908 Devices. FARO Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 908 Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of FARO Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

908 Devices beats FARO Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points. In addition, the company offers FARO ScanPlan, a handheld mapper that captures two-dimensional floor plans; and FARO Software, a family of computer-aided design-based measurement and laser scanner software. FARO Technologies, Inc. offers its products for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications. FARO Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

