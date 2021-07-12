$918.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $918.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $927.20 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40. Ventas has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Ventas by 106.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 57,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Ventas by 9.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

