$93.22 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will post $93.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $93.44 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $54.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $390.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.28 million to $402.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%.

TPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE TPL traded up $35.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,545.69. 30,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,561.10. Texas Pacific Land has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 281 shares of company stock worth $450,849 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

