ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

