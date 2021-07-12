Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76. Abcam has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 9.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.