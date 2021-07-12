Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.69.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01. Accolade has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

