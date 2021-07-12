ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Cap of $651,394.15

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $651,394.15 and approximately $4,544.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00058935 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

