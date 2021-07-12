Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acuity Brands by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

