Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
