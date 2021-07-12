Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 1469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,869 shares of company stock worth $583,720. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

