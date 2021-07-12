Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADPT opened at $38.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,228. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

