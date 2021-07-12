Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Adecco Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.
