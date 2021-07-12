Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Adecco Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,319. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

