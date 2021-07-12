adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €340.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €318.45 ($374.65) on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €294.95.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

