Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYEY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20. Adyen has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

